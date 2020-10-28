Analysts Anticipate Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWM. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

