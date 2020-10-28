Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Mustang Bio reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

