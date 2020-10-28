Analysts Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

ALOT opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a PE ratio of -115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AstroNova by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in AstroNova by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

