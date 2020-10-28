Analysts Anticipate 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $472.75 million during the quarter.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CLSA started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

