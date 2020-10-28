Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMDUF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB upgraded Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Amundi alerts:

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. Amundi has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.