Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

