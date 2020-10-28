Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 97.2% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.