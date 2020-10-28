Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABCB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 258.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 346,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

