America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of America's Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America's Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of America's Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in America's Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in America's Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in America's Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in America's Car-Mart by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in America's Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $1,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $600.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. America's Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17.

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. America's Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%. On average, analysts expect that America's Car-Mart will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

