American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,036,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,814,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

