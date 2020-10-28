American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$37.82 million during the quarter.

