American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Earnings Results

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

ACC stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

