American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) to Release Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXL stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.83. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

