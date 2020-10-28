America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 47.41%.

ATAX opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $39,388.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,465.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ATAX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

