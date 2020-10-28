Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.