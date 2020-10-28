Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 65,807 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,807 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $109,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,262,000 after buying an additional 3,286,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,035,000 after buying an additional 1,459,497 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,554,000 after buying an additional 1,480,068 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.