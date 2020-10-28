Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $48.62 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.1% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.