Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $139,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $310.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.