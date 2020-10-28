Altice USA (ATUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $12,891,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,779,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

