Altagas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB upgraded shares of Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.96.

Get Altagas alerts:

ALA stock opened at C$16.95 on Friday. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.