Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,604.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,461.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,091.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

