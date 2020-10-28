Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $11.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $11.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,604.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,091.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,461.79. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

