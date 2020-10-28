Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $403.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

AMOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.