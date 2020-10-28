Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ADS opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

