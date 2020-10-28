Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ABTX opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $563.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director E. Raimundo Riojas bought 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $204,779.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $94,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,059 shares of company stock valued at $528,945. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.