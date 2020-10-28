Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.52. Align Technology reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $455.09 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $475.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.73 and its 200 day moving average is $280.52. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,252 shares of company stock worth $11,896,498 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,838,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 56.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

