Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (ALC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million.

Get Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) alerts:

Shares of ALC opened at C$10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.36 million and a PE ratio of 21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.96. Algoma Central Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALC shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.