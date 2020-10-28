Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

AGI opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

