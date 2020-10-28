Akzo Nobel to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKZOY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

