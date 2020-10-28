Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 26098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBTY. ValuEngine cut Akbank T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

