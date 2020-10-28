Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Delta Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 3.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,357,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,263,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.51. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

