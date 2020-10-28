Agriterra (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

Agriterra Ltd (LON:AGTA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.00. Agriterra shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 31,618 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.84. The company has a market cap of $1.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

Agriterra Company Profile (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agriterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.