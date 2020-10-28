AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.48. AgJunction shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 31,670 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AgJunction Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

