Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading Down 15.3%

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) shares fell 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 140,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 136,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Africa Energy from C$0.47 to C$0.46 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $189.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director John William Sharp Bentley sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total value of C$2,173,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,631,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,141,707.59.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

