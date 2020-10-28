Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Aflac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

