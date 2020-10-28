Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) is one of 759 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aerpio Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7346 20006 37889 1526 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.19%. Given Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A -7.69% -7.09% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals $20.16 million -$23.27 million -2.45 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.80

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; GB004, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and bispecific antibody for the treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and DME through intravitreal injection. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative for the evaluation of razuprotafib in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

