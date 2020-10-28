Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEOXF. AlphaValue cut shares of Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $98.67 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $196.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

