AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) & Energizer (OTCMKTS:ENR) Critical Contrast

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Energizer alerts:

This table compares Energizer and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 0.16% 42.46% 3.84% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

89.4% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Energizer and AER Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 9 0 2.75 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer currently has a consensus target price of $49.73, indicating a potential upside of 22.97%.

Volatility & Risk

Energizer has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energizer and AER Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.49 billion 1.11 $51.10 million $3.00 13.48 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

Summary

Energizer beats AER Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

AER Energy Resources Company Profile

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.