Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after purchasing an additional 836,139 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $376.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

