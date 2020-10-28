Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 566,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,803 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,977,000 after purchasing an additional 280,296 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $478.56 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

