ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $160.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.12. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

