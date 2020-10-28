ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.27.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.