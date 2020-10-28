AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53 and a beta of -0.02. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $29.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 495,014 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 186,244 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

