Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) shot up 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 174,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 330,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

