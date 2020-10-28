ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,735.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $53,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at $327,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,504 shares of company stock worth $234,250 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

