Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Earns “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABT. TD Securities lifted their target price on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$12.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial set a C$20.00 price objective on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

TSE ABT opened at C$15.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.89.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$37.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) news, Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 1,920 shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$31,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns -1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($31,680). Also, Senior Officer Leigh Palmer Ramsden sold 5,000 shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.56, for a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,691.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $152,886 in the last ninety days.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

