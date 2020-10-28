ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and Environmental Service Professionals (NYSE:EVSP) Head to Head Comparison

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABM Industries and Environmental Service Professionals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $6.50 billion 0.37 $127.40 million $2.05 17.75 Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professionals.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Environmental Service Professionals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries -0.08% 10.85% 4.22% Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ABM Industries has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Service Professionals has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ABM Industries and Environmental Service Professionals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67 Environmental Service Professionals 0 0 0 0 N/A

ABM Industries presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.92%. Given ABM Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Environmental Service Professionals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Environmental Service Professionals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

