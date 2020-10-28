ABIOMED (ABMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect ABIOMED to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ABIOMED to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABMD opened at $290.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.16. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

