Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

