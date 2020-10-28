ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 21.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 21.50 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 22.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.